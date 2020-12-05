Where to find face masks during COVID-19 pandemic

Retailers like Walmart, Harbor Freight Tool and Lowes all sell face masks to the general public, but they run out of stock as fast as they get it.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — As restaurants and businesses start allowing people to come inside, many are requiring them to wear protective face masks to keep staff and other customers safe.

There is no guarantee that you'll be able to find face masks in stores with such high demand, but you can still find some online.

Employees at Delta Medical Supply say they knew there was a huge problem when they couldn’t order protective gear for their own store, so they turned to the community to help keep up with the demand for face masks for every patient who walks through the door.

Delta Medical Supply has had to rely on seamstresses out of Elkins to make cloth masks for their staff and to sell to those in need. The cloth masks range in price from $6 to $8 and all proceeds go towards materials to make more masks.