What you need to know about omicron's subvariant BA.2

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Across the country right now we're seeing relatively low COVID cases.

Unfortunately now a subvariant of omicron, BA.2, is starting to raise concerns with the CDC and WHO as it appears more contagious.

The strain is spreading rapidly overseas and has already started to spread across the US. It's even made its way to Arkansas.

And while cases are low right now, experts have said the future is still unknown.

Dr. Mike Cima, the State Epidemiologist at the Arkansas Department of Health described BA.2 as a "sub lineage of omicron."

Cima said the department's report shows 34 cases in the state, but that the Arkansas Department of Health is still keeping track of the highly contagious subvariant's impact in the Natural State.

"We are monitoring it, just the same as we are monitoring all the other variants of concern," Cima said.

This comes as the CDC reports that BA.2 has become the source of roughly one-third of US omicron cases across the country.

"With cases rising abroad, scientific and medical experts have been clear that in the next couple of months, there could be increasing cases of COVID-19 here in the United States as well," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a briefing last Thursday.

Despite that, health officials are thinking that severe cases could be lower this time around.

Dr. Joe Thompson, President and CEO for The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said that Arkansans might have some partial protection from the subvariant with us being so freshly removed the record-shattering surge back in January.

"I think many of us that experienced omicron two months ago got a boost in our immunity," Thompson said.

But with steadily low vaccination rates in Arkansas, he's still cautious for what's ahead.

"Every time this virus transmits, there's a chance for a new variant to form and that could put us back behind the eight ball," Thompson said.

And while we're in a period of low case counts right now, ADH said the push towards COVID becoming endemic, a period where the cases become more steady, isn't here quite yet.

"I think that COVID-19 will continue to throw curveballs at us and we'll respond. And what endemicity actually looks like? I'm not entirely certain," Cima said.