Here's what the latest COVID-19 guidance means for Arkansas

There's been a lot of information this week about the changing COVID-19 guidelines. Here's your guide to navigate the latest guidance surrounding the virus.

What should I do if I've been exposed?

Is it a cold or is it COVID-19?

So, we asked health experts how you can best keep both yourself and others healthy.

There has been a lot of information thrown at everyone this week about COVID-19. Between increasing numbers of cases, changing symptoms, and new quarantine guidance, there's a lot of room for questions to be asked.

We're starting starting with what COVID could look like. For most of the pandemic, the virus has been notorious for causing symptoms such as coughing, fever, exhaustion, and loss of smell or taste.

Things are different now with the new omicron variant. While it can produce all of those symptoms, it often looks more like a common cold with a stuffy, runny nose, sore throat, and headache.

One thing that hasn't changed is that when omicron gets severe, it usually causes pneumonia-- which can lead to hospitalization and even death.

But no matter your symptoms, doctors have said if you're feeling off to always get tested as a rule of thumb.