Watch live: White House task force to provide coronavirus update

The nation's top infectious disease official also said Sunday he would like to see a 14-day national shutdown imposed.

Key updates:

MLB delays season 8 weeks

Canada will close its border to non-citizens

The Supreme Court will be postponing arguments.

Financial markets opened to a rocky start Monday because of fears of lockdowns.

A clinical trial for a vaccine to protect against the new coronavirus begins Monday, but it will still be at least a year to validate a potential vaccine.

San Francisco implements mandatory lockdown

Effective midnight Monday, San Francisco will require residents stay at home except for "essential needs."

"Necessary government functions and essential stores" will remain open, according to city mayor London Breed.

"The most important thing you can do is remain home as much as possible. There is no need to rush out for food or supplies, as these stores will remain open," Breed said on Twitter.

Actor Idris Elba tests positive for COVID-19

Idris Elba announced on Twitter Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said he was not experiencing any symptoms but got tested because he was exposed to a person who tested positive.

"Now's the time for solidarity, now's the time for thinking about each other," he said in a video message to his fans.

MLB delays season 8 weeks

Major League Baseball will be delaying its season by eight weeks, in accordance with CDC guidelines to limit gathers of 50 or more people. On March 12, the league previously announced it would postpone opening day by at least two weeks.

Clubs remain "committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins," Monday's statement said.

Canada to close border to all non-citizens excluding Americans

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will close his country's border to non-citizens-- with the exception of Americans.

Other exceptions include air crews, diplomats and immediate family members of Canadian citizens.

NFL draft to be closed to public, proceed as scheduled

The NFL has announced that the 2020 draft will proceed as scheduled, but without a public audience. The event is scheduled to take place April 23-25 in Las Vegas. The selection process will be televised.

ACT reschedules April test date

The ACT college entrance exam is postponing its April testing until June.

"The safety of students and test center staff is ACT’s top priority. ACT has rescheduled its April 4 national test date to June 13 across the U.S. in response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)" the organization said in a statement.

All students registered for the April 4 test date will receive an email from the ACT with information on how to reschedule to June 13 for free. Students will also have the option to reschedule for a different national test date.

Surgeon general: U.S. cases are where Italy was two weeks ago

The U.S. surgeon general says the number of coronavirus cases in the United States has reached the level that Italy recorded two weeks ago. It's a sign that infections are expected to rise in America as the government steps up testing and financial markets continue to fall.

Dr. Jerome Adams told Fox News on Monday the U.S. is at a critical inflection poinnt. Two weeks ago, there were 1,700 cases of coronavirus in Italy. Now, Italy is reporting an estimated 25,000 cases and more than 1,800 deaths. So far, 65 people have died in the United States.

Supreme Court postponing arguments for March session

The Supreme Court is postponing arguments for its March session (March 23-25 and March 30-April 1) because of the coronavirus.

The Court will hold its regularly scheduled conference on Friday, March 20. Some Justices may participate remotely by telephone. The Court will issue its regularly scheduled Order List on March 23 at 9:30 a.m.

The court building is still open for official business. though some employees are working remotely. Filing deadlines will not be extended.

The Court’s postponement of argument sessions in light of public health concerns is not unprecedented, it said in a statement Monday. The Court postponed scheduled arguments for October 1918 in response to the Spanish flu epidemic. It also shortened its argument calendars in August 1793 and August 1798 in response to yellow fever outbreaks.

White House cancels Easter Egg Roll

The Office of the First Lady has announced it will cancel its annual Easter Egg Roll. The event was slated for April 14.

"The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority, especially right now," First Lady Melania Trump said in a statement.

Stock market trading halted

The stock market halted trading for 15 minutes after the Dow plunged 2,250 points shortly after opening on Monday. This is the third time in two weeks trading has paused.

Stocks lost 8% in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as huge swaths of the economy come closer to shutting down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Markets around the world are down by similar percentages despite emergency actions taken by the Federal Reserve late Sunday to prop up the economy and get financial markets running smoothly again.

The Fed on Sunday cut its key interest rate to near zero. The Bank of Japan also announced more stimulus Monday. The price of crude oil dropped more than 6%. Bond prices soared as investors sought safety.

First U.S. volunteer gets experimental coronavirus vaccination

U.S. researchers have given a healthy volunteer the first shot of an experimental coronavirus vaccine as anxiously awaited testing opens. Monday’s milestone is just the first step in a long process.

The effort is one of several worldwide hunting for protection against COVID-19, even as the pandemic grows. The study is run by scientists at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle.

The shots were developed by the National Institutes of Health in record time after the new coronavirus exploded from China. Experts say it will be at least a year before any vaccine is ready for widespread use.

Warren Buffet's daughter exposed to virus

The daughter of billionaire investor Warren Buffett has been exposed to the new coronavirus and has isolated herself at her Omaha home for two weeks.

Susie Buffett told the Omaha World-Herald on Sunday that she feels fine and doesn't think she's contracted COVID-19, which is caused by the virus that originated in China.

She says she's not the least bit worried and says she hopes talking about her exposure brings down the fear in other people. She also says she hasn't been around her 89-year-old father, Warren, since her exposure last week.

IOC official says no deadline for decision on Olympics

The leader of the IOC’s coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics says there is no May deadline to cancel the games and he remains confident the event will go ahead despite sports coming to a virtual standstill globally amid the coronavirus outbreak.

John Coates, who will have to go into government-mandated self-isolation when he returns to Australia this week from Olympic business in Europe, told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper: “It’s all proceeding to start on the 24th of July.”

Former IOC vice president Dick Pound said in an interview with The Associated Press last month that the end of May loomed as a possible deadline for the IOC to make a call on the Tokyo Olympics.

But Coates, an IOC vice president and head of the Australian Olympic Committee, told the Sydney paper in a telephone interview from Switzerland that the IOC didn’t recognize the deadline and he thought Pound had backed away from it, too.

Coates says “it’s never been the IOC’s position. It was Dick’s idea. There is four months to go.”

21 Czech towns locked down

Czech authorities are ordering a lockdown of 21 towns and villages in an area some 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of the capital to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

The health authority in the nearby city of Olomouc barred residents from leaving those places and no one without residency can travel there.

The extraordinary measure initially for two weeks includes confining people to their homes except to shop for food and medicine and go to and from work.

Bars, restaurants closing to increase social distancing

Lawmakers and organizations across the U.S. are taking steps to curtail large gatherings as much as possible to encourage and perhaps even force social distancing in an effort to curtail the spread of the new coronavirus.

Even the nation's top infectious disease official said Sunday he would like to see a 14-day national shutdown imposed, but it does not appear President Donald Trump would order that.

The CDC is recommending that gatherings of 50 people or more in U.S. be canceled or postponed over the next eight weeks because of the pandemic.

Officials and businesses on Sunday took forceful measures to halt the virus's spread. Theme parks closed, Florida beaches shooed away spring breakers and governors called for shutting down bars and restaurants temporarily or only allowing take-out or delivery options.

Starbucks going "to go" for US, Canada stores

Starbucks announced Sunday that customers in the U.S. and Canada can only get their orders "to go" for at least two weeks to increase social distancing. Customers can order at the counter, drive-thru, or through the Starbucks app. But they cannot dine-in.

Starbucks locations in places where there is a high amount of social gathering such as malls and university campuses will temporarily close.

Australian TV editor suspects Rita Wilson gave him virus

An Australian television network entertainment editor has tested positive for the new coronavirus after meeting Tom Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, in Sydney. Hanks and Wilson have been isolated in an Australian hospital since they were both diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 12.

Nine Network entertainment editor Richard Wilkins said Monday that he was tested because he met Wilson at the Sydney Opera House on March 7 and again at Nine’s Sydney studio on March 9.

Turkey closes bars, nightclubs

Turkey is closing bars and nightclubs to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, meanwhile, reported on his Twitter account 12 more coronavirus cases, including seven people who had returned from European countries and three from the United States. The update raised Turkey's confirmed cases to 18.

Turkey has stepped up measures to contain the spread of the virus, including suspending flights to several countries and closing schools and universities.

Peace Corps evacuations

The Peace Corps is evacuating all of its volunteers and suspending operations in dozens of countries.

Director Jody Olsen says Sunday's decision comes as "international travel becomes more and more challenging by the day." She said the agency wanted to avoid leaving volunteers stranded in host countries.

Her statement stressed that posts would not close, but didn't provide a timeline for resuming operations.

Louis Vuitton to make hand sanitizer for France

French luxury conglomerate LVMH will use its facilities to produce large quantities of hydroalcoholic hand sanitizing gel to be provided for free to French authorities to help face the virus crisis.

The group that owns Dior, Guerlain and Givenchy said all the production sites of its perfumes and cosmetics in France will take part in the effort “as long as necessary.”