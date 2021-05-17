Washington Regional updating visitor policy for obstetric & NICU patients

All visitors will be required to wear a mask, pass a coronavirus screening and practice proper hand hygiene.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Starting Tuesday (May 18), Washington Regional Medical Center's visitor policy will allow additional visitors for obstetric and NICU patients.

Visitors to patients in Washington Regional Medical Center campuses have been limited due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask, pass a coronavirus screening and practice proper hand hygiene.

Obstetric patients may be permitted two adult visitors during their stay.

NICU patients may have both parents, or one parent and one support person, visit during their stay. Siblings of the patient may also be allowed to visit.