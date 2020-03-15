x
Washington Regional to open coronavirus screening hotline

Credit: Talk Business & Politics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In conjunction with the opening of the Washington Regional Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening Clinic on Monday, March 16, at 10 am, Washington Regional will also activate a Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening Hotline, staffed by experienced healthcare professionals. 

This hotline will allow community members to call and complete a coronavirus screening.

If it is then determined further evaluation or testing is necessary, the appropriate referrals will be made. 

Community members can call 479-463-2055 to access the Washington Regional Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening Hotline, beginning Monday, March 16 at 8 am. 

The hotline will be open seven days a week from 8 am – 8 pm. 

Washington Regional will open the coronavirus screening clinic at 3318 N. North Hills Boulevard in Fayetteville.

People who suspect they have symptoms of the virus will be evaluated to identify their risk factors, including a history of fever and respiratory symptoms.

