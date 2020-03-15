Washington Regional to open coronavirus screening hotline

This hotline will allow community members to call and complete a coronavirus screening.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In conjunction with the opening of the Washington Regional Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening Clinic on Monday, March 16, at 10 am, Washington Regional will also activate a Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening Hotline, staffed by experienced healthcare professionals.

This hotline will allow community members to call and complete a coronavirus screening.

If it is then determined further evaluation or testing is necessary, the appropriate referrals will be made.

Community members can call 479-463-2055 to access the Washington Regional Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening Hotline, beginning Monday, March 16 at 8 am.

The hotline will be open seven days a week from 8 am – 8 pm.

Washington Regional will open the coronavirus screening clinic at 3318 N. North Hills Boulevard in Fayetteville.