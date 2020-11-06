x
Washington Regional reopens coronavirus testing clinic in Fayetteville

Credit: Washington Regional Medical Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Due to a significant increase in individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19, Washington Regional has re-opened its Coronavirus (COVID-19) Clinic located at 3318 N. North Hills Boulevard in Fayetteville. 

The clinic is now dedicated specifically to testing individuals who are asymptomatic, or without symptoms, but who have had direct exposure to someone with COVID-19. 

The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. 

Community members who have active symptoms of COVID-19 or respiratory illness can continue to be evaluated, treated, and tested (if necessary) at the Washington Regional Urgent Care in Fayetteville, located at 3 East Appleby Road, Suite 101, inside William L. Bradley Medical Plaza. 

This Urgent Care location has expanded its hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Individuals are encouraged to call the Washington Regional Coronavirus Hotline at 479-463-2055 and a health care professional can direct you to the appropriate clinic. For more information on Washington Regional’s response.

