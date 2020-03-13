Washington Regional opening coronavirus screening clinic

People who suspect they have symptoms of the virus will be evaluated to identify their risk factors, including a history of fever and respiratory symptoms.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday, March 16, Washington Regional will open a coronavirus (COVID-19) screening clinic at 3318 N. North Hills Boulevard in Fayetteville.

People who suspect they have symptoms of the virus will be evaluated to identify their risk factors, including a history of fever and respiratory symptoms.

Those that screen at risk for coronavirus infection will have specimens obtained for further testing. They will then be asked to return home for self-quarantine until test results become available, or as instructed by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The hours of operation will be 10 am - 10 pm, 7 days per week.

Until the screening center is open on Monday, March 16th at 10:00 am, all screening will be completed at the Washington Regional Urgent Care location located at 3 East Appleby Road, Suite 101.