Washington Regional implements new visitor guidelines

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), effective March 13, Washington Regional Medical Center will begin limiting visitors and screening all visitors who enter the hospital.
Visitors will be asked a short series of questions upon entrance to the facility and those with risk factors for the coronavirus infection and visitors who have a fever or symptoms of a respiratory illness will not be allowed to visit.
Additionally, visitors must provide the name of the patient, and adult patients will be permitted only one visitor at a time
During this time, the number of entrances into the hospital will be limited to two or three entrances depending on the day of the week and time of day:
- Main Entrance: Monday – Friday, 4:30 am – 5 pm
- Women & Infants Center (Parking Garage Entrance) and Emergency Department: Open 24 hours a day/7 days per week
Visitors to the Willard Walker Hospice Home will also undergo Coronavirus screening but there will not be a limitation placed on the number of visitors allowed at one time.
The hospital released a statement saying in part:
"Washington Regional is committed to the safety of our patients and the community. We appreciate the community’s support as we enact these measures to protect our patients, visitors, and team members."