Washington Regional implements new visitor guidelines

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), effective March 13, Washington Regional Medical Center will begin limiting visitors and screening all visitors who enter the hospital.

Visitors will be asked a short series of questions upon entrance to the facility and those with risk factors for the coronavirus infection and visitors who have a fever or symptoms of a respiratory illness will not be allowed to visit.

Additionally, visitors must provide the name of the patient, and adult patients will be permitted only one visitor at a time

During this time, the number of entrances into the hospital will be limited to two or three entrances depending on the day of the week and time of day:

Main Entrance: Monday – Friday, 4:30 am – 5 pm

Women & Infants Center (Parking Garage Entrance) and Emergency Department: Open 24 hours a day/7 days per week

Visitors to the Willard Walker Hospice Home will also undergo Coronavirus screening but there will not be a limitation placed on the number of visitors allowed at one time.

