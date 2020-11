Washington Regional COVID-19 hotline & screening clinic schedule for Thanksgiving

The screening clinic and hotline will be closed on Thanksgiving, but Urgent Care will be open with limited hours.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Washington Regional’s coronavirus (COVID-19) hotline and Fayetteville screening clinic locations will have the following schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday:

Washington Regional Coronavirus Hotline

479.463.2055

Health care professionals available to answer questions about COVID-19 or direct you to the nearest testing location

Thursday, November 26 (Thanksgiving Day): Closed

Friday, November 27: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturday, November 28: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, November 29: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Washington Regional Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening Clinic

3318 N. Northhills Boulevard, Fayetteville

Drive-thru testing for asymptomatic individuals who have had a direct exposure to someone with COVID-19

Thursday, November 26 (Thanksgiving Day): Closed

Friday, November 27: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturday, November 28: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sunday, November 29: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Washington Regional Urgent Care

3 East Appleby Road, Suite 101, inside William L. Bradley Medical Plaza

Provides evaluation, treatment and testing for individuals with active symptoms of COVID-19/respiratory illness