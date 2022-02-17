Washington Regional revises COVID-19 drive-thru testing and hotline hours

On Monday, Feb. 21, Washington Regional will change the COVID-19 drive-thru and hotline hours of operation for its clinics.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington Regional will revise its hours of operation for its COVID-19 hotline and drive-thru testing clinic starting as early as this week.

The COVID-19 hotline, which can be reached at (479)463-2055, provides information about COVID-19 illness, testing and vaccinations. On Monday, Feb. 21, the hotline will have the following schedule:

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Effective Saturday, Feb. 19, the drive-thru testing clinic in Faytettville, located at 3318 N. Northhills Blvd., schedule will be the following:

Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon

Sunday: Closed

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are also available for ages 12 and up at the drive-thru clinic Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with no appointment is necessary.

The drive-thru clinic services those who have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to the virus. Individuals who have respiratory illness and need to see a provider, can be seen at the Washington Regional Urgent Care located at 3 E. Appleby Road in Fayetteville. The Urgent Care location is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about Washington Regional’s COVID-19 testing and vaccination services, click here.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.