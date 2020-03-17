Washington Regional coronavirus screening clinic, hotline experiencing high volume of patients

Nearly 200 patients have been evaluated at the Fayetteville screening clinic, and hotline staff have answered almost 1,200 calls.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Since opening on March 16, the Washington Regional Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening Clinic and Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening Hotline are experiencing a high volume of patients and calls.

Nearly 200 patients have been evaluated at the Fayetteville screening clinic, and hotline staff have answered almost 1,200 calls.

Washington Regional released the following statement saying in part:

"Please be patient as we continue to provide compassionate, high quality care, prevention and wellness education to our community."

Please do the following before visiting the screening clinic:

If you are not seriously ill, stay home and consult your primary care provider. If you don’t have a primary care provider, utilize the UAMS digital screening tool (www.uamshealth.com/healthnow) OR call the Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Hotline at 479-463-2055. Healthcare professionals will be able to advise you if you need further evaluation at our screening clinic.

There continues to be a limited number of Coronavirus testing kits available in the community, and we are following Arkansas Department of Health guidelines regarding who should be tested. Only people who meet the following criteria will be tested:

Symptoms of an upper respiratory infection (fever, cough, shortness of breath) that has not previously been diagnosed by a healthcare provider as another illness, such as flu or strep, AND at least one of the following:

Are age 65 or older

Have a chronic health condition, such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, or immunodeficiency

Have had contact with someone who has had a positive Coronavirus test

Are a healthcare worker

Washington Regional Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening Center hours of operation are 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., 7 days per week. The clinic is located at 3318 N. North Hills Boulevard in Fayetteville.

The Washington Regional Coronavirus Hotline is 479-463-2055 and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.