Washington County officials speak out about COVID-19 testing concerns

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health shows a drastic difference in the amount of COVID-19 tests done in Washington County compared to Benton County.

Over the course of the pandemic, Benton County has tested nearly 30,000 people. In Washington County, less than half of that have received tests with around 13,000 total.

Although there is a drastic difference in the number of those being tested, the positive results coming in are around the same.

Arkansas District 86 State Representative Nicole Clowney says she believes people in the area want to be tested but might be getting turned away if they are asymptomatic.

“Over the last month, we have had a full month of percent positivity rates over ten percent,” Clowney said.

Clowney says she wants to know why there is such a large gap in tests being done in counties that touch each other. She took to social media to get feedback from the community.

“We do know if you aren’t showing symptoms yet does not mean that you aren’t infected and it doesn’t mean you’re not passing it on to others who may be very high risk," Clowney said.

According to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris, there have been at least 26 COVID-19 related deaths in the county and 21 of those are county residents.

Many of those who died had diabetes or other underlying health issues. Since the pandemic began, the number of deaths he responds to has increased drastically over the last month.

“March we had one death, April we had four, May we had five and June so far we are at 16,” Morris said.

Morris stressed that people who are more susceptible to having complications with the virus have to get it from somewhere, and he fears if more people don't get tested and continue to wear a mask, the death numbers in the county will just continue to rapidly grow.

“If we don’t continue to watch ourselves, watch the areas we are in, watch the people we are with, be aware if someone is coughing, be aware if there is too many people in the building you're in you're going to see this 16 turn into 40 or 50 pretty quick,” Morris said.