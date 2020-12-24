Memorial for those who died from COVID-19 happening in Fayetteville on Christmas Eve

Organizers hope to put into perspective how many lives have been lost to COVID-19 in Washington County alone.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville community is honoring those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in a drive-thru candlelight event on Christmas Eve.

Luminarias on Washington will be held on Washington Ave between 7th and 15th Street between 5 and 7 p.m. in Fayetteville, starting at 704 S Washington Avenue.

Organizers will layout a candle for each person that has died from the virus. They hope to put into perspective how many lives have been lost to COVID-19 in Washington County alone.