Washington County Library System closed due to coronavirus outbreak

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The member libraries of the Washington County Library System have closed in order to protect their patrons and staff from COVID-19.

There is some uncertainty about how long the virus lives on materials.

Even though the member libraries are members of the County Library System they make their own decisions about opening and closing the libraries.

In the meantime, no fines are accruing on materials that have been checked out and all items have had their due dates extended to April 15.

If need be those due dates may be extended again.

When the libraries reopen, there will be no fines charged to patrons.

While the libraries are closed, you can still check out electronic materials with your library card at Arkansas Library2GO located on the library catalog or you can search it on the Internet.

You may also access the selections through the Libby App. The ebooks and downloadable audiobooks may be downloaded to a computer or a supported portable device for your reading or listening pleasure.