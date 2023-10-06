Washington County Jail ivermectin case settled

The Washington County ivermectin case has been dismissed by a judge, according to court records.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Washington County ivermectin case has been dismissed by a judge, court records show.

The order was signed on Sept. 29.

What was this case about?

The lawsuit charges the defendants for administering Ivermectin to incarcerated individuals without prior informed consent as to the drug's nature, contents, or potential side effects.

The plaintiffs allege that they were never told they were receiving ivermectin and that the defendants used overt deception by telling them that the drug cocktail merely contained “vitamins,” “antibiotics,” and/or “steroids."

“The incarcerated individuals had no idea they were part of a medical experiment,” said Gary Sullivan, Legal Director of the ACLU of Arkansas. “Sheriff Helder and Dr. Karas routinely mischaracterized the fundamental nature of plaintiffs’ claims in their request for dismissal by refusing to mention the most significant allegations in the complaint.”

Court records say the parties will settle the issue "out of court."

Parts of this article were contributed by the Associated Press.

