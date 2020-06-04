Washington County coroner reports first COVID-19 related death

The Washington County coroner has confirmed the county's first coronavirus related death.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — One person in Washington County has died due to COVID-19, according to county coroner Rogers Morris.

The person's identity has not been released at this time, but Morris did confirm that the person was a 72-year-old woman.

Morris says the woman was brought from Oklahoma to a hospital in Washington County to be treated. She died from the virus at the hospital. He did not specify which region of Oklahoma she came from.

Morris says it is likely that the woman will not be counted as a death in Oklahoma and only counted in Arkansas because that's where she was treated and died.