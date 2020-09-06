Coroner: 10 Washington County residents have died of COVID-19

The coroner has confirmed 10 Washington County residents have died from the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — 10 Washington County residents have died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris.

The news comes as Northwest Arkansas continues to see a rise in new COVID-19 cases at a faster rate than other sections of the state.

Morris says a total of 13 people have died of COVID-19 in the county, including three people from out of the state.

Morris said two of the deaths have happened this week. On Monday (June 8) a 72-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died. Tuesday (June 9) morning an 87-year-old Caucasian man from Springdale died.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been 1,097 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Washington County, with 688 of the cases still active.