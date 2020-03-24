Washington Co. Sheriff tests negative for COVID-19

Sheriff Tim Helder announced that he tested negative for the virus after his son came into contact with someone who tested positive.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder announced Tuesday (March 24) that he tested negative for COVID-19.

He released the following statement on Facebook:

"I told you I would try to keep you informed regarding my own COVID-19 journey, but first, I want you to know how much my family and I truly appreciate your expressions of concern for our health and condolences on the passing of my stepdad.

My son, Clay, continues to be in self-quarantine, but remains symptom free. Clay’s friend who traveled home with him in the same vehicle, and who immediately self-quarantined at the same time Clay did, tested positive for COVID-19. He continues to be in self-quarantine, but is now symptom free as well.

The family member Clay initially had contact with has received a negative test for COVID-19, and I was notified today that I have also tested negative for the COVID-19 virus.

The ADH advised as long as my wife and I continue to be symptom free, I will be able to return to work next week.

The self-quarantining has been a little difficult at times, but it is necessary if we want to “flatten the curve” and prevent the spread of this virus.