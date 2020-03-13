Walton Arts Center temporarily suspending all programming due to coronavirus threat

The Walton Arts Center said they are working with artists to reschedule performances.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Walton Arts Center is temporarily suspending all performances and events through Sunday, April 5, due to fears of the coronavirus spreading.

“We have decided to take this unprecedented step to suspend public performances now because of safety concerns and in accordance with the declared state of emergency issued by local authorities,” said Peter Lane, president and CEO of Walton Arts Center. “The health and safety of our patrons and community are our top priorities and we have not made this decision lightly.”

The Walton Arts Center said they are working with artists to reschedule performances. More information will be provided in the future.

If you have tickets to shows at Walton Arts Center during this time, you will be contacted by a box office representative within 10 days to discuss your options. Patrons can choose to have their tickets refunded, they can receive a ticket credit for an upcoming show or they can donate the amount of their tickets to support the mission of Walton Arts Center, a nonprofit arts organization.

Tickets for events beyond April 5 will remain on sale.

The Walton Arts Center lobby will be closed to the public starting Saturday, Mar. 14.