Walmart to begin administering Covid-19 vaccine in Arkansas, Gov. Hutchinson pushing to get more seniors their shots

Walmart will start helping with the vaccine distribution process in Arkansas on Friday.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — During Tuesday's (Feb. 9) Covid-19 update, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson shed some light on where Arkansas is in terms of its vaccine distribution plan and when the state will move into the next phase.

The National Retail Pharmacy Program will be providing a 20% increase in available doses in Arkansas. This will happen through Walmart - the nation's largest retailer.

Hutchinson also announced that as soon as March 1, the state could move further into Phase 1-B.

“As of today, 12.8% of the Arkansas population vaccinated," Hutchinson said. "That is a huge step forward in our fight against Covid-19.”

According to Hutchinson, the state is continuing to vaccinate those in Phase 1-B, with those in long-term care facilities being 100% vaccinated and first responders. While teachers and staff are around 50% vaccinated.

Governor Hutchinson emphasized during Tuesday's update that there is still a long way to go for those above 70-year-old.

“We have more to cover and need to make more progress with our 70 plus before we open up our vaccine distribution to more elements of 1B," Hutchinson said.

Dr. José R. Romero with the Arkansas Department of Health says the state reached a significant milestone this week, with the positivity rate finally falling below 10%.

We are at 9.9%. We hope to continue to see that go downward. It means that our efforts are working," Dr. Romero said.

Nationally, one million doses of the vaccine will go to Arkansas' federally qualified community health centers. Currently, there are 12 community health organizations and 120 clinics in Arkansas.

“This will be a start of a new federal effort to get the vaccines out to more of the population in rural areas of the underserved areas, and so it increases access to them," Dr. Romero said.

Governor Hutchinson said that the CDC recently announced repurposing second doses for those who do not show up to their second shot appointment. Meaning, if you don't meet that schedule for your second shot, that dose will be redistributed to other people who are waiting in line so that it doesn't expire.