Walmart opens Bentonville COVID-19 testing facility to anyone with symptoms

Walmart is opening its Bentonville COVID-19 testing site to anyone showing symptoms of the virus.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Effective immediately, Walmart and Quest Diagnostics are opening their Bentonville drive-through COVID-19 testing facility to anyone who is experiencing symptoms, according to the NWA COVID-19 Task Force.

Previously the facility was only open to first responders and health care workers. First responders and health care workers are still encouraged to go to the Bentonville testing facility if needed.

The testing site is at the west parking lot of the Walmart Home Office, located at the intersection of 8th and Walton.