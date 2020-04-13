x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

coronavirus

Walmart opens Bentonville COVID-19 testing facility to anyone with symptoms

Walmart is opening its Bentonville COVID-19 testing site to anyone showing symptoms of the virus.
Credit: KFSM

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Effective immediately, Walmart and Quest Diagnostics are opening their Bentonville drive-through COVID-19 testing facility to anyone who is experiencing symptoms, according to the NWA COVID-19 Task Force. 

Previously the facility was only open to first responders and health care workers. First responders and health care workers are still encouraged to go to the Bentonville testing facility if needed. 

RELATED: Walmart opening drive-through testing facility for first responders & health care providers in Bentonville

The testing site is at the west parking lot of the Walmart Home Office, located at the intersection of 8th and Walton. 

Post by 102125601461896.

Before being tested, you must have an appointment made through Quest's MyQuestTM online portal or app. A photo ID, insurance card and appointment confirmation are also required. 

RELATED: Woman live streams coronavirus test in Fort Smith

RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: Northwest Arkansas & River Valley Coronavirus Interactive Map