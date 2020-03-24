Walmart opening early for senior shoppers during coronavirus pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Walmart will now open its doors an hour early once a week for shoppers over the age of 60.
Senior shopping hours will be every Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. through the end of April.
We spoke with shopper Nina Davis who says the store was more crowded than Christmas Eve, but she's still grateful Walmart is giving this opportunity to senior shoppers.
"It was very nice, and it was good that they did that and at least some of the things were there that are not normally there when you come in. So, it was good. But, I'm able to get up and get what I need and some folks couldn't so I understand that, and it's good they did this," Davis said
During senior shopping hour, the pharmacy and vision center are also open.