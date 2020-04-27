Walmart opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open Tuesday, April 28, in the parking lot of Fort Smith Park located at 5301 Riverfront Drive, Fort Smith.
The site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostic, the State of Arkansas, Mayor George McGill and the City of Fort Smith and will test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders. Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.
“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Fort Smith during this unprecedented time,” said Michael Lindsey, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Arkansas. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”
Details regarding the testing sites:
- The site is open Monday – Wednesday each week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting, and will test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders.
- The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites. On-site scheduling will be available for those who need assistance with scheduling.
- Once on site, those being tested will need to stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.
- The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
- Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.
- Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET
- The site will be staffed by volunteers, including Walmart health care professionals and Quest employees.
- While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.