Walmart opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Fort Smith

The site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostic, the State of Arkansas, Mayor George McGill and the City of Fort Smith and will test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders. Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Fort Smith during this unprecedented time,” said Michael Lindsey, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Arkansas. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”