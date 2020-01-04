Walmart opening drive-through testing facility for first responders & health care providers in Bentonville

We remain committed to supporting government efforts to expand COVID-19 drive-thru testing. We have learned a lot from the two sites in Chicago and will be opening a third pilot site early next week to test a new site layout and operational needs. We are working with the state of Arkansas and Quest Diagnostics to support the site and will test only first responders and healthcare workers who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. In the coming weeks, we anticipate supporting additional drive-thru testing sites in areas where state and local officials have identified a need and requested support.