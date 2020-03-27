x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

coronavirus

Walmart moving towards no contact payment, delivery and pickup amid coronavirus outbreak

Walmart is looking to serve its customers differently during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Credit: KFSM

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Walmart is looking to serve its customers differently during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. 

Soon the world's largest retailer will be offering customers no contact services for payment, pickup and delivery options. 

It's a move to provide another layer of safety for their customers and associates Walmart said in a press release. 

No Contact Pay

In the coming week, Walmart will completely contact free on any register when customers use Walmart Pay on the Walmart App.

Instead of touching a screen on self-checkouts, customers who have a smartphone can scan a QR code syncing with Walmart Pay. This allows customers to pay completely free of contact. 

No Contact Pickup & Delivery 

Pickup customers will only be required to open their trunk, and associates will load their groceries in. There will no longer be a need to sign for an order. 

Delivery will also bypass signatures. Walmart is asking delivery drivers to leave customers' orders on their doorsteps. 

RELATED: Consumer use of pay-advance services rises amid layoff fears

RELATED: Sam's Club offering senior shopping hours during COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Walmart opening early for senior shoppers during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Walmart to give cash bonus to hourly associates