Walmart moving towards no contact payment, delivery and pickup amid coronavirus outbreak

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Walmart is looking to serve its customers differently during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Soon the world's largest retailer will be offering customers no contact services for payment, pickup and delivery options.

It's a move to provide another layer of safety for their customers and associates Walmart said in a press release.

No Contact Pay

In the coming week, Walmart will completely contact free on any register when customers use Walmart Pay on the Walmart App.

Instead of touching a screen on self-checkouts, customers who have a smartphone can scan a QR code syncing with Walmart Pay. This allows customers to pay completely free of contact.

No Contact Pickup & Delivery

Pickup customers will only be required to open their trunk, and associates will load their groceries in. There will no longer be a need to sign for an order.