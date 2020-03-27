Walmart moving towards no contact payment, delivery and pickup amid coronavirus outbreak

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Walmart is looking to serve its customers differently during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Soon the world's largest retailer will be offering customers no contact services for payment, pickup and delivery options.
It's a move to provide another layer of safety for their customers and associates Walmart said in a press release.
No Contact Pay
In the coming week, Walmart will completely contact free on any register when customers use Walmart Pay on the Walmart App.
Instead of touching a screen on self-checkouts, customers who have a smartphone can scan a QR code syncing with Walmart Pay. This allows customers to pay completely free of contact.
No Contact Pickup & Delivery
Pickup customers will only be required to open their trunk, and associates will load their groceries in. There will no longer be a need to sign for an order.
Delivery will also bypass signatures. Walmart is asking delivery drivers to leave customers' orders on their doorsteps.