COVID-19 vaccine required for Walmart Home Office employees

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A memo sent to Walmart Home Office employees Friday, July 30, stated that all campus office associates and all market, regional and divisional associates who work in multiple facilities would need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 4 unless they have an approved exception.

"We realize there is a small percentage of our associates who cannot get vaccinated due to medical issues or religious reasons, and we have policies and a process to address those situations," Doug McMillion, president and CEO of Walmart, said.

Walmart began returning its employees to its home office in phases back in July. They say their goal is to get back to a place where they can use their offices safely by Labor Day.

"It's important for our business, our culture, our speed and our innovation," McMillion said.