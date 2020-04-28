Walmart changes hours for Bentonville COVID-19 testing site

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart has announced changes to the hours of operation for its drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of Walmart’s Home Office in Bentonville.
Walmart has opened two additional sites in Arkansas this week in Little Rock and Fort Smith and has adjusted its hours of operation in Bentonville, which will allow Walmart to continue to meet the needs in Bentonville, while extending support into other Northwest Arkansas communities in need of testing.
The sites are supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials. Tests will be given to those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders.
Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores. Details regarding the testing sites:
- The Bentonville site is open Thursdays and Fridays weekly from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting and will test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders.
- The Fort Smith site is open Monday – Wednesday weekly from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting, and will test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders.
- The Little Rock site is open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting, and will test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders.
- Each testing site requires an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites. On-site scheduling is available for those who need assistance with scheduling.
- Once on site, those being tested will need to stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.
- The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
- Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.
- Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET
- The site is staffed by volunteers, including Walmart health care professionals and Quest employees.
- While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.