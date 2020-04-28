Walmart changes hours for Bentonville COVID-19 testing site

The Bentonville site is open Thursdays and Fridays weekly from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart has announced changes to the hours of operation for its drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of Walmart’s Home Office in Bentonville.

Walmart has opened two additional sites in Arkansas this week in Little Rock and Fort Smith and has adjusted its hours of operation in Bentonville, which will allow Walmart to continue to meet the needs in Bentonville, while extending support into other Northwest Arkansas communities in need of testing.

The sites are supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials. Tests will be given to those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders.

Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores. Details regarding the testing sites: