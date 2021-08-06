Walmart AMP encouraging all concert attendees to wear masks regardless of vaccination status

The AMP is also partnering with the NWA Council to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at some of its upcoming shows including Lady A and The Black Crowes.

ROGERS, Ark. — In light of the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in our region, the Walmart AMP is encouraging all patrons to wear masks in the venue regardless of vaccination status.

The AMP is also partnering with the NWA Council to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at some of its upcoming shows including Lady A and The Black Crowes.

This announcement comes as the state continues to see an increase in COVID-19 infections.

To slow the spread of the virus, Washington Regional Medical Center is encouraging Arkansans to take the following steps: