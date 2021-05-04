Vaccines to be offered at upcoming Arkansas Travelers games

When it comes to baseball games, you can always count on a good beer and a hot dog. People can now easily get their hands on a COVID-19 vaccine, too.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The COVID-19 vaccine will be available for Arkansas Travelers fans at upcoming games at Dickey Stephens Park.

"Any opportunity you get to vaccinate more people is a great opportunity," Dr. Chad Rodgers said.

Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Medical Society set up a clinic inside Dickey Stephens, offering doses of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

"So, you don't have to worry about scheduling your booster you can just get the one-shot tonight," Dr. Rodgers said.

Dr. Rogers is the President of the Arkansas Medical Society. He wants to help the governor reach his goal of getting 50 percent of Arkansans vaccinated in the next 90 days.

"That's the real secret bullet with vaccination is you have enough people in the population that are vaccinated that you protect others," he said.

The department of health will also offer vaccines at upcoming festivals and high school graduations, hopefully encouraging people to get it. Especially with doctors ready to take questions.

"A lot of people of course are busy with work and life. They may not have a primary care provider to go and get the vaccine ahead of time," Dr. Rodgers said.

Rusty Meeks, CEO of the Arkansas Travs, says he wanted the team to be a part of helping to save lives in Arkansas.

"We're community-owned. Community-based. We always preach community, we'll do everything and anything you can to help our community. Especially, all of us here we just love this city," Meeks said.