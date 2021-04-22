Young Arkansans falling behind other age groups in receiving Covid-19 vaccine

Inventory of the Covid-19 vaccine in the state continues to grow as supply outpaces the demand for the shots.

ARKANSAS, USA — Numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health show that young adults and teens are falling behind when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine compared to older adults in the state.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said this is a problem that needs to be addressed.

Even though they're eligible right now, some people are waiting until the summer to get their vaccine. Some young adults fear the side effects could prevent them from working or finishing their school assignments.

Numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health show that in some counties, the number of people ages 65 and older nearly double the number of people 18 and older who have received their Covid-19 vaccine.

Tom Jenkins with the NWA Task Force says if you do not want to get the vaccine for yourself, get it for others. There could be side effects depending on the person, but it's worth pushing Arkansas past the pandemic.

“I didn’t feel great after my second dose of the vaccine, but that’s a small price to pay to make sure others don’t get sick," he said.

33% of Arkansans have received at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.