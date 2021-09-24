Walmart, Sam's Club pharmacies now giving COVID booster shots

Booster shots are available in more than 5,100 pharmacies across the U.S. to those eligible.

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies across the U.S. are now giving Pfizer vaccine booster shots to those eligible.

Based on recent Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance, the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are available six months after the completion of the original doses.

The booster shots are available for those who are 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities, people ages 18-64 with underlying medical conditions, and adults who are at an increased risk of COVID exposure and transmission in their occupational or institutional setting.

While supplies last, the shots will be given at more than 5,100 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies across the country.

“Thank you to our pharmacists, pharmacy techs, vision center associates and all our H&W associates who go the extra mile day after day to help our customers live healthier,” said Dr. John Wigneswaran, Walmart’s Chief Medical Officer. “Our commitment remains unwavering to meeting the health care needs of our communities in ways that are affordable and accessible to all, and we are proud to play an important role in administering vaccines, third doses and now booster shots.”

All vaccines are administered by certified pharmacists, technicians and health care professionals.

The company provides digital appointment scheduling and walk-ins.