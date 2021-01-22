Walmart preparing for widespread rollout of Covid-19 vaccine

Walmart is already offering the vaccine at three of its pharmacies in Arkansas.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is preparing to offer Covid-19 vaccinations at its pharmacies as the shots become more available in states.

Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness at Walmart, says the world's largest retailer stands ready to serve.

"As we look to a future when supply can meet demand and more people are eligible to receive the vaccine, we plan to offer the vaccine seven days a week at our pharmacies, through planned in-store vaccination clinics and through large community events," Pegus said in a press release.

Walmart currently offers the vaccines at select locations in Arkansas and New Mexico. A spokesperson with Walmart confirmed that the retailer will start to offer the vaccine in Chicago, New Jersey, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, South Carolina and Texas, as well as Puerto Rico starting this week and next.

Walmart said it expects to able to deliver 10 million to 13 million doses per month when supply and allocations allow.

The retailer said it will put an emphasis on serving “health care deserts" where there are very few options for customers to find health care providers. Walmart says it will partner with community organizations to provide vaccination services at third party locations like churches, stadiums and youth centers.