Virtual event gives Arkansas educators information about Covid-19 vaccine

This virtual event on Thursday is open to all Arkansas educators and will be held on the Arkansas Education Association’s Facebook page.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Education Association is hosting a virtual event for teachers Thursday (Jan. 27) to give information about the Covid-19 vaccine from experts.

“There is a lot of concern regarding side effects, and so we want to make sure individuals are fully aware of the benefits, side effects, and the need for having a vaccination,” Carol Fleming, president of the Arkansas Education Association, said.

A doctor from the Arkansas Department of Health will be speaking about the vaccine and answering educators’ questions. President of the Arkansas Education Association, Carol Fleming, says educators who want the vaccine are doing all they can to get it, despite the shortage of doses. They know educators getting the vaccine will make schools and an even safer place.

“We know how important it is to have that face-to-face interaction with our students, and being able to get a grip on this virus by having this vaccination is a way to ease the fears,” she said.

The Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators is also part of the virtual event. Executive Director Dr. Mike Hernandez says they know there are educators on the fence about getting the vaccine. The virtual event is about hearing from health experts to make an informed decision.

“We know that’s a personal decision for everybody, but we actually want to be the encouraging voice to help people make a decision that best fits their needs but also keeps in mind the whole environment of the school,” he said.