UAMS to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Fayetteville Public Library

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will be hosting two free COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Fayetteville Public Library.

The clinics will be on Tuesday, Sept. 21 and Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library's Willard and Pat Walker Community Room.

UAMS nurses will administer the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine to those who attend the clinics.

Everyone aged 12 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine, but those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Officials say walk-ins are welcome and appointments are not necessary. Those who attend do not need to provide a social security number, proof of citizenship or insurance to receive the vaccine.

You are asked to wear a mask while visiting the library.

“The safety of our community has always been important to Fayetteville Public Library, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Willow Fitzgibbon, director of library services at Fayetteville Public Library. “We are fortunate to have a staff that is largely fully vaccinated, and we have continued to adapt our services and programming so that we can serve our patrons throughout this time. However, we also want to do what we can to allow everyone to feel safe resuming activities that many people have had to give up because it is a risk to their health. We hope that this clinic with UAMS gives easy vaccination access to members of our community.”

Spanish and Marshallese interpreters will be on hand for those who need their assistance.