UAFS announces COVID-19 vaccine incentive program for students

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas - Fort Smith is encouraging students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

To increase the number of students vaccinated against the virus, the university created a vaccine incentive program called “Lions Vax." The program will join numerous other COVID-19 safety programs as part of the UAFS Protecting The Pride plan.

Students learned about the program on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in an email stating:

“In a continuation of our Protecting the Pride plan for fall 2021, we are excited to announce the Protecting the Pride Vaccine Incentive program: LionsVax. UAFS will hold bi-weekly drawings for prizes worth up to $1,000 throughout the fall semester to encourage our students to stay healthy and safe by getting the COVID-19 vaccine."

All fully vaccinated students, regardless of when they received their vaccine, will be eligible to win as long as they have completed the vaccination schedule by Nov. 8, 2021.

The first drawing will be held on Sept. 14 and entries must be received by Sept. 13, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. to enter the first drawing.

Eligible students have a chance to win one of 27 prizes including:

University Account Credits of $1,000

Samsung Galaxy Tablets

UAFS Meal plans with Lion’s Cash ($400 value)

Campus Bookstore Book vouchers ($300 value)

JBL headphones and EarPods

Bi-weekly drawings for prizes will begin Sept. 14 and continue throughout the semester, with five or more prizes being awarded during each drawing.

Click here to enter the drawing.

Students who are interested in getting the vaccine and becoming eligible for the Protecting the Pride prize drawings may register for their vaccine at any local or regional community provider.