Tyson Foods hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic for thousands of Northwest Arkansas workers this week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods will be offering free, onsite COVID-19 vaccinations to thousands of frontline team members in Northwest Arkansas this week.

The company says 20% of its U.S. workforce is located in Arkansas.

The vaccines are being administered in partnership with Matrix Medical and the Arkansas Department of Health.

Last week the health department announced that meatpacking processing workers can now get a COVID-19 vaccine in Arkansas.

“We’re pleased to offer our team members convenient access to the vaccine, and we appreciate state leaders recognizing the essential role they play in feeding the world,” said Tom Brower, senior vice president of Health and Safety for Tyson Foods.

Tyson says it expects many of the company's 24,000 Arkansas employees to be vaccinated during onsite events.

The onsite events will start Tuesday, March 9, at the company's Fayetteville plant, and the next one will be held Wednesday, March 10, at the Berry St. plant in Springdale.

Nearly 10,000 of Tysons U.S. employees have recently been vaccinated, the company said.

Tyson has been working to provide resources and education about COVID-19 vaccines to its workers.