State officials address Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution halt

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas state leaders are addressing the temporary pause on the administration of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

Despite the pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, state leaders say it’s still vital to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

Governor Asa Hutchinson sent a clear message Tuesday (April 13) during his weekly Covid-19 update saying Arkansans need to keep their appointments to receive the vaccine. He says the state has enough supply of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to continue to run clinics and appointments.

Hutchinson says he has confidence in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and says no one should delay getting a vaccination because of the pause.

Clinics around the state, like the NWA Martin Luther King Jr. Council Community Clinic in Rogers taking place Tuesday, switched from Johnson & Johnson to Pfizer.

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero says that of the six blood clot reactions to the vaccine, all were women ages 18-48 and happened within a two-week period of being administered.

“If it’s been a month or more since you’ve received the Janssen vaccine your risk is extremely low," Dr. Romero said. "Those individuals that are in the first 2-3 weeks signs of symptoms are intense headaches severe migraine, chest pains, abdominal pain, leg pain.”

Hutchinson says there have been no adverse reactions reported within Arkansas and wants to reassure those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that it has remained effective.

“People should have confidence and we want to continue to build that," Hutchinson said. "I think the fact that they’re being so transparent should be confidence. They’re disclosing six adverse cases out of six million and so that transparency should build confidence. We hope that over the long term.”

The governor says this pause should be a short one, adding that it should be days or weeks, not weeks or months. He expressed his concerns to the White House saying he doesn't want this pause to slow down the rate at which Arkansans decide to get vaccinated.