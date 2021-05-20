x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Vaccine

You can get free fries at Shake Shack for being vaccinated against COVID-19

The promotion runs Friday, May 21 through Saturday, June 12.
Credit: Shake Shack PR
Shake Shack is giving free fries with the purchase of any burger or chicken sandwich to customers who show their vaccination card.

INDIANAPOLIS — Shake Shack is rewarding those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The restaurant chain is offering a free order of Crinkle Cut Fries with the purchase of any burger or chicken sandwich by showing proof of vaccination.

The promotion runs Friday, May 21 through Saturday, June 12 and must be redeemed in stores. The offer is not redeemable at locations in airports, stadiums and ballparks.

"Shake Shack has always prioritized taking care of our communities, and we’re proud to be part of their recovery, helping get more people vaccinated and back to gathering again," said Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti in a press release.

The offer is only valid once per customer.

Click here to find the nearest Shake Shack location.

What other people are reading: 