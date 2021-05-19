x
COVID-19 vaccine being offered at Bentonville Farmer's Market Saturday

The Benton County Emergency Management will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 22, at the Bentonville Farmer's Market.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — If you're attending the Bentonville Farmer's Market this Saturday (May 22), you will also have a chance to get a jab of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. 

Benton County, Collier Drug and Downtown Bentonville Inc. have partnered together for the clinic on the Bentonville square in front of The Spark Cafe. 

Shots will be given from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with the farmer's market operating from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 

Those interested can make appointments by clicking this link, but walk-ins are also welcome. 

According to data from the Arkansas Department of Health, 31% of the Benton County population have been fully immunized against the virus. 

