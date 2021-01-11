Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at J.B. Hunt

Kids ages 5 and older can receive their COVID vaccine at the clinic on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at J.B. Hunt in Lowell.

LOWELL, Ark. — Now that U.S. health officials have given the final signoff to Pfizer's kid-size COVID-19 shot, many are wondering where they can get their child vaccinated.

Last week, the vaccine was approved for children ages 5 and older. Millions of shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have already been shipped to states, doctors' offices, and pharmacies in preparation for the CDC's decision.

Local parents and guardians can now register their kids to receive the vaccine on Saturday, Nov. 13, at a pediatric vaccine clinic hosted by the Northwest Arkansas Council and J.B. Hunt.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at J.B. Hunt in Lowell.

Pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine and first, second, and booster doses for those ages 12 years and older will be available at the clinic.

In addition to Saturday's pediatric clinic, another large-scale vaccination event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at J.B. Hunt. Vaccines for children ages 5-11 will also be available at this clinic.

Registration is encouraged for both clinics but not required. Click here for details and to register.

COVID-19 vaccines are free, insurance is not required and those attending the clinics will not need to provide identification or a social security number to get vaccinated.

If you have previously had a COVID-19 vaccine, you're asked to bring your CDC vaccination card.