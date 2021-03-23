x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Vaccine

Oklahoma opening coronavirus vaccinations to all residents

Deputy state health commissioner Keith Reed said Tuesday that appointments will be available to all 16 or older beginning Monday.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is joining an increasing number of states that will offer the coronavirus vaccine to all adults. 

Deputy state health commissioner Keith Reed said Tuesday that appointments will be available to all 16 or older beginning Monday. 

He noted that only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16- and 17-year-olds. 

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are for those 18 and older. 

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 435,634 virus cases since the pandemic began. 

It reports 7,728 deaths, based on death certificates reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED: Hutchinson announces all veterans can get Covid-19 vaccine in Arkansas, gives update on lifting mask mandate

RELATED: The unique connection between the Choctaw people and the Irish