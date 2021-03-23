Oklahoma opening coronavirus vaccinations to all residents

Deputy state health commissioner Keith Reed said Tuesday that appointments will be available to all 16 or older beginning Monday.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is joining an increasing number of states that will offer the coronavirus vaccine to all adults.

He noted that only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are for those 18 and older.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 435,634 virus cases since the pandemic began.