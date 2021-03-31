NWA Council hosting two Covid-19 vaccine clinics this week

Those who register to receive the vaccine will be able to park their vehicles and walk to the location where it is being administered.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Council's Health Care Transformation Division is coordinating with the state to administer 5,000 weekly doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Arkansans.

There will be two walk-in vaccination clinics this week, one in Benton County and the other in Washington County.

Those who register to receive the vaccine will be able to park their vehicles and walk to the location where it is being administered.

The first clinic is on Thursday (April 1) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on the University of Arkansas campus. They ask that you park in lots44, 72 and 73 and enter through gate 14.

Click here for a map of the U of A campus.

The second clinic is happening on Friday (April 2) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the JB Hunt headquarters building on Apple Blossom Avenue in Lowell.

Click here for a map of JB Hunt.