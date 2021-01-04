x
1,000 Covid-19 appointments open at walk-in clinic in Fayetteville today

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Council says there are 1,000 open Covid-19 vaccine appointments available today (April 1) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The council urges residents to come and get a shot at the walk-in clinic, so none of the vaccines go to waste. 

On Tuesday (March 30), Arkansas made everyone 16 and older eligible to get a Covid-19 vaccine. This came after months of low shortages and high demand for the shots. 

If you show up at Reynolds Razorback Stadium for a vaccine, you are asked to park in lots 44, 72 and 73 closest to the stadium and enter Gate 14. The event is lasting from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

The Pfizer vaccine is being administered at the clinic. 

The Northwest Arkansas Council hopes to administer 5,000 Covid-19 vaccinations this week. 

Another clinic will be held at J.B. Hunt Headquarters in Lowell on Friday, April 2 lasting from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

