Mercy hosting walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic in Ozark Wednesday

OZARK, Ark. — Mercy Hospital Ozark will be hosting a walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, April 14, in the hospital's lobby.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointment is required to get a vaccine and either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will be offered at the clinic.

An appointment to receive a second dose of the vaccine will be scheduled during the visit.

Patients will be asked to wait 15 minutes in the lobby after receiving their vaccine.

Parental approval will be required for patients under the age of 18.