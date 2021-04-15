Mercy hosting walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic in Booneville

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21.

BOONEVILLE, Ark. — Mercy Hospital Booneville will be hosting a walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, April 21.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointment is required.

Either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will be offered at the clinic.

An appointment to receive a second dose of the vaccine will be scheduled during the visit.

Patients will be asked to wait 15 minutes in the lobby after receiving their shot.

Patients under 18 will need a parent or guardian present to receive a vaccine.