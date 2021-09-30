Mercy Fort Smith COVID vaccine clinic to move to Fianna Hills

Starting Oct. 5, vaccines will be given at Mercy Clinic Primary Care - Fianna Hills located at 9101 Jenny Lind Road.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Mercy Fort Smith is moving the location of its COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Starting Oct. 5, those wanting a vaccine will have to go to the Mercy Clinic Primary Care - Fianna Hills located at 9101 Jenny Lind Road.

The hospital says vaccines will no longer be given at the former Mercy Convenient Care location at Mercy Tower West in Fort Smith.

Hours of operation will remain the same at the new location. Vaccines will be given on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and on Thursdays from 3-7 p.m.

To receive a vaccine from Mercy, you can schedule an appointment online or by calling 479-573-3939. Anyone 12 years and older is eligible, but those under 18 will need a parent or guardian present.