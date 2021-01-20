Mass Covid-19 vaccination event to be held for Fort Smith Public Schools staff members on Friday

400 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine will be administered at the event.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) will be hosting a mass vaccination event for staff members on Friday, Jan. 22. 400 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine will be administered at the event.

FSPS has partnered with local healthcare providers to give the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to its staff members.

Staff members include substitutes, hourly and contract employees.

The event will take place at the Ben Geren Park Tornado Shelter, located at 7200 Zero Street in Fort Smith.

Staff members interested in getting a vaccine are asked to sign up using an online form sent to their email addresses to secure an appointment. The first 400 registrants will receive an email from FSPS Human Resources or FSPS Communications confirming the time that they should arrive at Ben Geren Tornado Shelter.

No one without an appointment will be able to get a vaccine at the event.

Additional vaccination clinics will be scheduled as more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are secured in the state.

Staff members not able to attend Friday's event are asked to wait for a future district-organized vaccination event, or schedule an appointment with a local pharmacy.

If you have an appointment for the mass vaccination event happening Friday and you are feeling sick, you are asked to stay home and wait to book another appointment.