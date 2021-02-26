Thousands line up for mass COVID-19 vaccine event in NWA, organizers call it a major success

The line was backed up for miles starting before 8:00 a.m. as thousands arrived to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

LOWELL, Arkansas — On Friday (Feb. 26), a mass COVID-19 vaccination event was held in Lowell, where the Moderna vaccine was offered to 3,000 patients.

The vaccination drive-thru event was set to end at 4 p.m. However, the line was still long, and several people ended up receiving their shot well after the event was scheduled to be over.

5NEWS spoke with people at the event who called the mass vaccination clinic a success. Many patients said they were excited and said they have hope for their future now that they have the first dose in their arms.

A light at the end of the tunnel for thousands of people today who received the Moderna vaccine.

And for many receiving the first dose means planning to see family again after months without them.

“We haven’t seen our grandkids in almost two years because normally we do a summer break with them, and we didn’t get to see them this year," Kathy Jeffery said. "So it’s exciting because they are at the age where they are growing fast.”

Residents across the county said they've patiently anticipated getting the shot.

“I was very anxious and happy to get the appointment, Julene Hansen said. It’s been very difficult to get scheduled, so she did a great job; I didn’t even feel it. I’m very happy.”

Benton County seniors say they are already looking forward to receiving their second dose on March 26.

After the patients got their vaccine, they were asked to come to designated parking lots for 15 to 30 minutes to ensure they had no serious reaction to the shot.