Local pharmacies will continue to administer Covid-19 vaccine despite winter weather

ALMA, Ark — Coleman Pharmacy in Alma is asking people to call ahead if they cannot make their vaccine appointment due to icy road conditions.

State representative and owner of Coleman Pharmacy, Justin Boyd, says he does not expect any delays in shipments of the vaccine and will continue to administer as scheduled.

“This Friday is going to be okay for us, I am concerned for Monday and there on out, that could prove a little more challenging,” Boyd said.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health says to not risk your safety driving on icy roads to get the vaccine.

She says people have up to six weeks after their first dose to get their second dose as long as they have met the minimum interval of 21 days for the Pfizer and 28 days for the Moderna.